A second production line is being added at the beef packing plant in Tama and the $100 million project should lead to “hundreds” of additional jobs according to a company news release.

Iowa Cattlemen’s Association CEO Matt Deppe said it’s a significant boost to the market for live cattle in Iowa.

“It looks like the project’s going to complete there and be ready to go at the end of 2022,” Deppe said, “so we’re really excited about it.”

