Fact-Check: Are Meat-Packing Companies Making Record Profits?

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.): “The four big meat packers are raking in record profits … ”

PolitiFact’s ruling: True

Here’s why: Meat prices are soaring and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) wonders whether there’s been collusion among the nation’s largest meat-packing corporations.

“The four big meat packers are raking in record profits,” she wrote in a June 16 guest column for Fox News, which was co-authored by Brooke Miller, president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: PolitiFact.com