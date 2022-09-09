Fair Oaks Food Breaks Ground on Automated Bacon Facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Executives and city leaders celebrated a multi-million dollar groundbreaking Thursday afternoon, on a state-of-the-art, food plant in Davenport.

Fair Oaks Foods will build a 150,000-square-foot facility at the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, off of I-80. According to the company, the meat-processing plant will bring about 250 new jobs to the Quad Cities, and it’s the type of jobs that had both local and industry officials fired up.

“Look in a 360-degree circle of all the things going on,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. “We’re just excited as heck.”

