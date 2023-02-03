Farmer John Meatpacking Plant In Vernon To Close Soon

Sophie Flay, KABC Meat & Poultry February 3, 2023

VERNON, Calif. — The Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon is closing down.

The parent company, Smithfield Foods, announced that it will cease operations this month due to high costs. Moving forward, the products will be packaged and trucked in from the Smithfield Foods facilities in the Midwest.

Many employees were laid off Thursday. Close to 2,000 employees will be without jobs.

“I enjoyed it, it paid my bills. But now I’m like what am I gonna do,” said Sheila Brown, former Farmer John employee.

