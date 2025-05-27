Farmland Brings Its Best with New Campaign and New Product Offerings

Discover the Perfect Addition to Any Meal with Farmland’s New Premium Ground Pork Varieties and Julienne Turkey



SMITHFIELD, Va. — Farmland® is showcasing how delivering on quality is still the brand focus with its new campaign, “Our Best for Your Best,” celebrating the everyday moments that matter — and the food that makes them better.

The campaign is rolling out across digital platforms, in-store displays, and social media, and will be supported through the brand’s refreshed website. Consumers can expect recipe inspiration and a renewed focus on bringing premium food to everyday moments.

Since 1959, Farmland has remained committed to delivering premium food products with unmatched flavor, integrity and craftsmanship. This new campaign reflects that enduring promise while also introducing its new Premium Ground Pork line and Julienne Turkey.

Premium Ground Pork brings a bold new standard to the kitchen with two flavor varieties ̶ Original and Taco Style. Whether you’re crafting the perfect burger or elevating a weeknight pasta, these options are convenient, versatile and made from premium cuts of pork for rich flavor and ideal texture.

Julienne Turkey introduces a fresh, chef-inspired take on a classic favorite. Julienne sliced and fully-cooked, it’s ready to elevate salads, wraps and casseroles with clean flavor and premium quality to add to the brand’s successful Diced and Cubed Ham lineup.

“‘Our Best for Your Best’ is our way of reaffirming a simple truth ̶ when you care about who you’re feeding, quality matters,” said Kevin Hojnicki, brand manager of Farmland at Smithfield Foods. “Since 1959, we’ve made it our mission to put the very best on your table, and these new products are no exception.”

Farmland’s Premium Ground Pork 16-ounce line and Julienne Turkey 12-ounce are now available at select retailers. For more information and recipe inspiration, please visit www.FarmlandFoods.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmlandFoods) and Instagram (@farmlandfoods).

About Farmland

Founded in 1959, Farmland is the maker of high-quality, flavorful meats. Rooted in rich traditions of America’s heartland, Farmland is committed to a strong work ethic, community, substance over flash, and wholesome, quality food that people feel good about serving. Farmland’s robust portfolio of products includes varieties of bacon, sausage, ham and lunch meat. For more information about our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.FarmlandFoods.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmlandFoods) and Instagram (@farmlandfoods). Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.