FDA Announces Effective Date for Final Rule Adding Soy Leghemoglobin to List of Color Additives Exempt from Certification

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is providing notice that the stay of the effective date for the final rule amending the color additive regulations to allow for the safe use of soy leghemoglobin as a color additive in ground beef analogue products (e.g., “veggie burgers”) is now lifted. This announcement follows the agency’s review of objections submitted by the Center for Food Safety (CFS), a public advocacy organization. The FDA has concluded that CFS’s objections do not raise genuine and substantial issues of fact and do not provide any substantive evidence that would justify a hearing or otherwise provide a basis for revoking the amendment to the regulations. Therefore, the request for the hearing is denied and the final rule adding the regulation is effective.

