Federal Court Complaint Alleges Animal Welfare Law Could Affect Pork Industry in CA

In a complaint filed December 2019, a national trade association claims Proposition 12, a voter-approved law, will affect the sale of whole pork meat from out-of-state producers to California.

The law that went into effect on Jan. 1 creates new minimum requirements for farmers to provide more space for egg-laying hens, breeding pigs, and calves raised for veal.

While the pigs requirement may not directly impact San Luis Obispo County farmers, it could change their ability to purchase pork from farms in other parts of the U.S. SLO County has a large beef and veal production industry but a small number of dairy farms, egg farms, and commercial pig farms.

