Federal Court Denies Motions to Dismiss Turkey Price-Fixing Case

JD Supra Meat & Poultry November 11, 2020

On October 26th, Northern District of Illinois Judge Virginia M. Kendall denied three motions to dismiss a putative class action alleging that the nation’s leading turkey suppliers—including Butterball, Cargill, House of Raeford, Tyson, and Perdue—engaged in a conspiracy to fix the prices of turkey sold in the United States over a seven year period.  [1]

Like several other pending criminal and civil antitrust actions involving the meat industry, the class complaint alleges that suppliers constituting 95 percent of the turkey market engaged in information exchanges of confidential business information, including production and sales data. According to the complaint, the turkey suppliers used Agri Stats—a data compilation company that services the agricultural industry and markets itself as designed to help protein suppliers improve their profitability—as a mechanism for accessing current and future sensitive business information. Judge Kendall ruled that allegations that Defendants knew their competitors participated in Agri Stats and had the ability to decode the supposedly anonymized metrics were sufficient to allege a hub-and-spoke conspiracy—with the Defendants being the spokes and Agri Stats being the hub.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: JD Supra

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Jennie-O Turkey Store Joins the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

October 20, 2020 Jennie-O Turkey Store

Jennie-O Turkey Store will debut a delectable float in the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. During the annual spectacle, the inaugural Jennie-O float will be unveiled to more than 50 million viewers nationwide on Thursday, November 26, live from 34th Street. The addition of the Jennie-O float marks the first time the event and holiday synonymous with turkey will feature a turkey brand.

Meat & Poultry

Whole Foods Market Introduces the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan to “Insure” America’s Most Anticipated Meal

November 10, 2020 Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance introduce the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, the first-ever “insurance” for the beloved centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal. Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving for the first time, or you’re scarred from a previous bird blunder, Whole Foods Market and Progressive have you covered this year, offering a $ 35 Whole Foods Market gift card in case you commit a turkey cooking fail.