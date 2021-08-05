Feltman’s of Coney Island Debuts All-Natural Uncured Bacon

NEW YORK (August 2, 2021) – The name behind America’s first hot dog—Feltman’s of Coney Island (est. 1867)—has officially expanded their critically-acclaimed all-natural product line with the launch of Feltman’s Thick-Cut Uncured Bacon, now available exclusively at Feltmans.US

Feltman’s All-Natural Thick-Cut Uncured Bacon is handcrafted from premium pork bellies and naturally smoked for maximum flavor with no artificial nitrates or ingredients added.

Feltman’s Uncured Thick-Cut Baconis made with certified humane, family farm-raised pork that is fed an all-natural vegetarian diet with no animal products, growth hormones, or antibiotics.

In 1867, Charles Feltman invented the world’s first hot dog on a split bun as a convenient way for Coney Island New York beachgoers to enjoy sausages without plates or silverware. First sold along the sand dunes from his simple pie cart, Feltman’s hot dogs were an instant sensation that went on to build the world’s largest restaurant by the turn of the century, serving up to 40,000 guests in a single day. Nearly 150 years later, two Brooklyn brothers, Michael and Joe Quinn (CPT U.S. Army) revived Feltman’s legacy in memory of their late brother who died in the 9/11 attacks–and thus, the original original hot dog was reborn.

Today, having risen as one of the fastest-growing natural food companies in the U.S., Feltman’s entrance into the bacon category marks an historic new milestone for the legacy brand known famously for its iconic all-beef franks.

“Above all else, Charles Feltman was an innovator, a pioneer, and a great American entrepreneur,” said Feltman’s of Coney Island CEO and Cofounder Joe Quinn. “I believe he’d be thrilled to see his legacy reach new heights with the launch of our all-natural bacon line.”

Feltman’s Hot Dogs are available at 3,500+ U.S. supermarkets coast to coast. Visit Feltmans.US and follow @feltmansconeyisland on Instagram and @FeltmansConey on Facebook & Twitter.

About Feltman’s of Coney Island: In 1867, Charles Feltman introduced the world’s first Frankfurter hot dog to Coney Island beachgoers as a convenient way to enjoy sausages without plates or silverware. First sold from his simple pie cart, Feltman’s hot dogs were an overnight sensation that remain an enduring symbol of American tradition. In 2015, two Brooklyn brothers, Michael and Joe Quinn (CPT U.S. Army) revived Feltman’s boardwalk favorite in honor of the brother they lost on 9/11—and the *original* original hot dog was reborn. Today, as a veteran-owned & operated Gold Star family business, Feltman’s 100% natural all-beef hot dogs are inspired by Charles Feltman’s old world original—with no artificial nitrates or ingredients—and naturally smoked in a snappy lamb casing for an explosion of flavor with every bite. They’ve been named the best in NYC by Gothamist and New York Magazine, and #6 nationwide by The Daily Meal. Feltman’s of Coney Island hot dogs are vacuum-sealed in plastic to stay fresh for up to 60 days in the refrigerator and 10 months in the freezer. Feltman’s Original Hot Dogs, Deli Style Hot Dog Mustard, and Uncured Thick-Cut Bacon are available for nationwide shipping at Feltmans.US, which offers an additional service members discount. Feltman’s Hot Dogs are also available at 3,500+ U.S. supermarkets coast to coast. Visit Feltmans.US and follow @feltmansconeyisland on Instagram and @FeltmansConey on Facebook & Twitter.