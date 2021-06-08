Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog Becomes the First Official Plant-Based Dodger Dog of the Los Angeles Dodgers

CHICAGO–Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brand Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”), announced a multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers to feature the new, groundbreaking Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog as the Official Plant-Based Dodger Dog.

The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is the first plant-based hot dog to be recognized by the LA Dodgers with this designation. Fans can purchase and enjoy the Plant-Based Dodger Dog at select concession stands and in the suites at Dodger Stadium. The Plant-Based Dodger Dog will feature the same great flavor as the traditional meat hot dog and will be served with fans’ choice of toppings.

“The Dodger Dog is one of the most iconic hot dogs in America, so we’re excited to offer a plant-based version that’s just as crave-worthy,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “Field Roast is proud to partner with the Dodger organization to bring the Signature Stadium Dog to Dodger Nation and we know that it will quickly amass its own league of loyal fans.”

Another notable first, the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is the first pea protein-based hot dog in North America. It is naturally smoked with maple hardwood chips to recreate the ballpark flavor that fans know and love and offers the same amount of protein per serving as most traditional hot dogs. Unlike traditional meat hot dogs, the Plant-Based Hot Dog also has no cholesterol or nitrates.

“Our fans are increasingly looking for high-quality and delicious plant-based options, and we are excited to add Field Roast’s products to our enhanced Dodger Stadium concession lineup,” said Corey Norkin, Dodger Vice President, Global Partnerships.

For hot dog lovers across the country, Field Roast’s Signature Stadium Dog is also available in a six-link pack and will be sold alongside traditional beef dogs at most major grocery retailers.

For more information on Field Roast, visit fieldroast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

About the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers franchise, with seven World Series championships and 24 National League pennants since its beginnings in Brooklyn in 1890, is committed to a tradition of pride and excellence. The Dodgers, baseball’s 2020 World Champions, were recognized as ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and are dedicated to supporting a culture of winning baseball, providing a first-class, fan-friendly experience at Dodger Stadium, and building a strong partnership with the community. With the highest cumulative fan attendance in Major League Baseball history, and a record of breaking barriers, the Dodgers are one of the most cherished sports franchises in the world. Visit the Dodgers online at www.dodgers.com, follow them on Twitter @Dodgers and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Dodgers. For media information, visit www.dodgerspressbox.com