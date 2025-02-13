Fieldale Farms Corporation and RSA America Deepen Partnership

Strengthening Ties: Fieldale Farms Corporation Expands Partnership with RSA America to Drive Innovation and Growth

INVERNESS, Ill. — CHICAGO, Ill. — Fieldale Farms Corporation, a top provider of the antibiotic-free chicken, Springer Mountain Farms, has officially expanded its partnership with RSA America, selecting the Brand iQ solution to streamline digital promotions for fresh and store-labeled products across multiple retailers. This collaboration represents an industry breakthrough, providing fresh product lines with scalable digital promotion capabilities for retailers and manufacturers.

The Challenge: Navigating the Complexities of Store-Labeled Products

Fieldale Farms Corporation faced significant challenges in executing digital promotions for its catch-weight, store-labeled products—a segment that traditionally relies on unique in-store UPCs managed by each retailer, especially for smaller, independent retailers. This reliance on unique codes made distributing promotional offers across multiple retailers a complex, labor-intensive task. Additionally, the use of paper coupons had logistical limitations, often resulting in low customer engagement, reduced visibility, and potential to be a liability for the retailer and manufacturer with fraudulent use.

With Brand iQ, RSA America provided Fieldale Farms Corporation with a streamlined digital solution, enabling scalable, cross-retailer promotions for fresh, store-labeled products. This transformative shift allowed Fieldale Farms Corporation to break through these barriers, expanding their reach to loyalty members with ease, and delivering consistent promotions across diverse retail environments.

Exceptional Pilot Results

In an initial eight-week pilot, Brand iQ achieved impressive outcomes for the Springer Mountain Farms brand, with digital coupons delivering a 13.2% clip-to-redemption rate and a remarkable 51% increase in sales among loyalty members. Unique buyers increased by 53%, boosting total packaged chicken sales by 17% across participating stores.

Transitioning to Digital: A Game-Changer

Fieldale Farms Corporation had long employed an aggressive couponing strategy for the Springer Mountain Farms brand, primarily relying on paper formats. “Store-labeled products posed operational challenges that limited customer engagement,” explained Rob Belcore, Chief Customer Officer of RSA America. “With Brand iQ, we successfully transitioned to digital coupons, simplifying distribution and significantly increasing promotion effectiveness.”

Heather Sinyard, Marketing Specialist at Fieldale Farms Corporation, shared her enthusiasm, saying, “We are extremely happy with the overall execution of our digital promotions at RSA America retailers. Brand iQ has made the set-up process and execution of the offers seamless and fast! Brand iQ also provided us valuable insights into the effectiveness of our promotions so we can clearly see the ROI of these offers via sales growth and new buyers.”

Fieldale Farms Corporation began working with RSA America after urging from retail partners like Adam Manning with Piggly Wiggly Mobile group. “Springer Mountain Farms executing digital coupons through RSA America’s Brand iQ system was a massive operational improvement over the previous paper coupon process. Digital Couponing has made it easier for our stores and customers to redeem offers. As a result, we can push these digital coupons to our customers more aggressively and dramatically increase redemptions and product sales. This was a huge win for our stores and customers!” said Manning.

RSA America’s Brand iQ

Brand iQ is a comprehensive digital platform that revolutionizes the way brands manage trade promotions across retailer loyalty programs. Designed by RSA America, Brand iQ provides a data-driven approach to customer engagement, allowing brands to deliver digital FSIs, optimize promotions, and leverage real-time insights. The platform’s automated processes minimize manual offer building and streamline reporting, allowing brands to maximize visibility and operational efficiency.

RSA America and its proprietary Brand iQ system offer retailers, and their vendor partners a number of ways to improve customer engagement and profitability. If you are interested in getting a product demo or hear more about the advantages of working with RSA America, please contact Rob Belcore, Chief Customer Officer, RSA America at sales@rsaamerica.com .

Fieldale Farms Corporation

Fieldale Farms Corporation celebrates over 50 years as a family-owned poultry company that proudly produces the premium, antibiotic-free chicken brand, Springer Mountain Farms. Springer Mountain Farms is a brand people trust. That trust has been built over time, through a dedication to animal welfare, pride in the way they work every day, the commitment to use only 100% U.S. grown corn and soybeans in the chicken feed, and the strides they are taking to reduce their environmental impact. The great care exercised in all they do results in a Simply Superior Chicken™ that continues to rise in popularity with consumers across the country. To learn more about Springer Mountain Farms, please visit www.springermountainfarms.com

RSA America

Founded in 2014, RSA America is a leader in retail technology, providing independent grocers and CPG brands with innovative solutions across 42 states. Serving over 5 million shoppers and handling $20 billion in annual transactions, RSA empowers independent grocers to compete with mega-chains through its AI-powered, data-driven solutions that cover loyalty programs, e-commerce, and more. For more details, please visit www.rsaamerica.com.

