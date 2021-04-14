FMI: What Is Your Meat IQ?

My co-worker’s husband has become a barbecue aficionado. My son slow cooked a brisket for the first time at home. My grandson was excited to show me his burger-making skills. Is it just me, or has everyone’s meat IQ increased during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Well, seems I might have spotted a trend: According to the 2021 Power of Meat, one of the silver linings of the pandemic has been extra time—extra time to study, extra time to experiment and extra time to perfect skills. And it seems lots of people have been pouring that extra time into enhancing their meat cooking skills.

Mastering the Basics

In our survey of meat grocery shoppers, we asked about their knowledge level of several different meat cooking skills. In 2021, people report having mastered the basics on:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI