Food and Ag Influencers Come Together to ‘BEEF Up Back-To-School’ with the California Beef Council

With looser summer schedules giving way to the structure of back-to-school, it’s not just kids who need to get back into the routine of the academic year. Between bell schedules and sports practices, the whole family can be impacted.

“Getting back into the routine of early breakfasts, school lunches, and easy dinnertime meals can be a challenge for adults too,” said Christie Van Egmond, director of retail and foodservice marketing for the California Beef Council. “Coming up with meal ideas that are not just healthy and delicious, but also simple and convenient can be an exhausting routine, so the CBC asked some California ranchers and Instagram food influencers to put together breakfast, lunch, and dinner ideas to help get the new school year routine off to a protein-packed delicious start with beef.”

With a combined Instagram following of more than 2.8 million, four California ag influencers and six California-based food and culinary influencers will feature their beef recipes for the busy back-to-school season on Instagram from August 15th and going through September 11th. Follow @californiabeefcouncil on Instagram for all your beefy inspiration, including Brisket Breakfast Burritos (@gabriellathecattleist), Beefy Spring Rolls (@realfoodbydad), and mason jar Arugula Salad with Steak (@brigeeski).

“All of these influencer recipes focus on meals that are simple, delicious, popular with even those picky eaters, and many offer convenience suggestions of how to take the meal on-the-go-whether that’s in a school lunch or to have dinner at the ball field,” Van Egmond said.

To help with returning to the back-to-school swing of things, the CBC is also providing a money-saving offer. Shoppers can save $2 on a $10 or more purchase of fresh beef by using the Checkout 51 mobile app or at Checkout51.com online. The offer is available in California only and ends at 11:59 p.m. on September 11.

For more beefy back-to-school recipes, go to beefitswhatsfordinner.com and check out the “Best. School. Lunch. Ever!” recipe collection.

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research, and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The CBC’s mission is to amplify the voice of the California beef industry to strengthen beef demand through innovative promotions, research, and open communication. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.