Force of Nature Meats Launches Revolutionary Chicken Program, Setting a New Standard for Ethical Poultry Sourcing

Pasture-Raised, Organic-Fed, and Slow-Growth Chickens Deliver Superior Nutrition, Flavor, and Animal Welfare



Force of Nature Meats, the first national meat brand founded on the principles of regenerative agriculture, announced the launch of its groundbreaking chicken program. This initiative establishes a new industry standard for poultry sourcing by prioritizing breed selection, animal welfare, and environmental stewardship, ensuring consumers have access to the highest quality chicken on the market.

Unlike conventional and even organic poultry, Force of Nature’s pasture-raised, organic-fed, slow-growing chickens live 8-10 weeks—twice as long as the industry standard—allowing them to develop stronger bones, healthier muscles, and a richer nutritional profile. By rejecting fast-growth breeds like Cornish Cross, Force of Nature is restoring the heritage traits that once made chicken a nourishing, flavorful, and sustainable protein source.

“The industrial poultry system has long prioritized profit over animal welfare, nutrition, and environmental health,” said Robby Sansom, Co-founder, CEO, and Land Steward at Force of Nature. “Consumers are demanding more transparency and nutrition in their food choices. We’ve been providing ethically sourced, premium options for meat since 2019 and we’re excited to do the same with our new chicken program.”

A Revolutionary Approach to Chicken:

Beyond Organic: Force of Nature chickens thrive on biodiverse pasture, engaging in natural behaviors like foraging, dust bathing, and perching.

No Industrial Breeds: The company has eliminated fast-growth, weak-boned birds, opting instead for slow-growth, heritage breeds that reflect nature’s original design.

Feed That Aligns With Values: Force of Nature’s chickens are fed a 100% organic, traceable diet free from GMOs, pesticides, and synthetic additives—laying the groundwork for future regenerative feed solutions.

No Chemical Processing: Force of Nature’s birds are air or ice-chilled for superior taste, texture, and purity.

“This program has been years in the making,” said Katie Forrest, Co-founder of Force of Nature. “We refused to compromise on our values and have worked tirelessly to create a chicken program that restores balance to our food system. This is the first step toward meaningful change in the poultry industry—and if anyone can do it, it’s Force of Nature.”

Force of Nature’s pasture-raised chicken is now available nationally, providing consumers with an option that is better for them, the animal and the planet. For more information on Force of Nature, visit www.forceofnature.com.

A Return to Better Chicken

For centuries, chickens lived in natural, biodiverse environments, foraging freely and contributing to sustainable ecosystems. However, in 1948, the “Chicken of Tomorrow” contest forever changed the poultry industry, introducing the Cornish Cross—a fast-growing breed designed for maximum yield at the cost of nutrition, welfare, and flavor. Today, 99% of chickens come from this one breed, raised in confined spaces and fed GMO corn and soy, reaching slaughter weight in just five weeks.

Force of Nature is breaking this cycle by raising slow-growing, pasture-raised chickens that live 8-10 weeks, develop stronger bones and muscles, and produce more nutrient-rich meat. These birds enjoy unrestricted outdoor access, foraging naturally for a healthier diet and improved welfare.

About Force of Nature Meats

Based in Austin, Texas, Force of Nature Meats is dedicated to revolutionizing the meat industry with a focus on sustainability, ethical sourcing, and uncompromised quality. Rooted in the principles of regenerative agriculture, our mission is to provide consumers with a variety of meats that are not only delicious but also responsibly harvested from free-roaming animals. We believe in the power of nature, and strive to maintain a harmonious balance with the environment in all our practices. Our range includes grass-fed beef, bison, and wild game – all sourced from ranches committed to humane practices and regenerative principles. At Force of Nature Meats, we are more than a company – we are a community of like-minded individuals passionate about making a positive impact on our planet. The result? The best meat on the planet, for the planet.