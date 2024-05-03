Fortifi Adds Veteran Food Executive Ted Burnett as Senior Advisor

Former Tyson Foods Technology Officer will assist with global innovation

THE WOODLANDS, Tex. – Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has named Ted Burnett as Senior Advisor, Technology and Innovation. Fortifi’s unified platform of leading global brands and products transforms food processing and automation solutions.

“Ted adds advanced knowledge and insight to our emphasis on holistic system design and process selection,” said Massimo Bizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Fortifi. “His expertise integrates with our focus on going beyond primary and secondary processing to excel in prepared and convenience food.”

Burnett is a 40-year veteran of Tyson Foods, with executive roles in engineering and technology for domestic and Asian operations. In addition to his primary role, Burnett will join the Fortifi Customer Advisory Council to assist Fortifi brands in boosting industry and customer connections.

“Fortifi is elevating the food processing industry with globally innovative approaches to holistic systems,” Burnett said. “I am honored to join this outstanding organization and play a role in its continued growth as an international leader.”

Burnett holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and agriculture operations from the University of Arkansas. He is based in Fayetteville, Ark.

About Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and operating worldwide, Fortifi is a leading platform of automated food processing equipment and automation solutions. Fortifi serves customers worldwide through its global manufacturing and service footprint, and drives improvements in yield, productivity, food quality, and worker safety for many of the world’s largest food producers. Fortifi’s growing portfolio includes Bettcher Industries, a manufacturer of protein processing tools, machinery, and associated aftermarket parts; Frontmatec, a full-line supplier of automated red meat processing equipment; MHM Automation, a provider of automated processing and material handling solutions; and Nothum Food Processing Systems, a manufacturer of batter, tempura, breading and frying lines primarily for protein processing. For more information, please visit: www.FortifiFoodSolutions.com.