Fortifi Food Processing Solutions Companies Highlight Innovations

Bettcher, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, LIMA S.A.S., Nothum, REICH, Cantrell-Gainco and Greenline team up to showcase depth and breadth of Fortifi’s solutions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas. – Eight companies within the Fortifi Food Processing Solutions (“Fortifi”) unified platform of leading global brands will showcase innovative food technologies at the International Production & Processing Expo from January 28-30, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. Representatives from Bettcher, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, LIMA S.A.S., Nothum, REICH, Cantrell-Gainco and Greenline will present transformative food processing and automation solutions in Blue Hall C, Booth C37141, during the world’s largest annual food industry event for the poultry and egg, meat and animal food industries.

Bettcher

Bettcher develops premium-quality precision tools for meat processing. IPPE will mark the debut of the new Bettcher Whizard Versa Trimmer. This robust, versatile trimmer includes innovative features such as a TWIST-N-GO head for better ergonomics, Bettcher’s quick blade change technology for easy maintenance and a multi-speed option to suit every application.

Bettcher will present the handheld Cyclone Skinner, which can prioritize either higher yields or higher speeds. This solution’s one-handed activation and self-driving design cut noise and weight compared to other tools.

At IPPE, Bettcher also will demonstrate its Quantum Flex+ Trimmers, which improve performance and durability with any Bettcher system, including Quantum, UltraDrive and UN-84. Design simplicity results in easier maintenance and greater blade speed, while lighter weight increases efficiency.

Likewise, Bettcher will feature the Graselli MS Series Membrane Skinner and Derinder, a high-yield solution for complete operator safety in a single or optional dual-blade version. Grasselli’s CLO technology boosts operator safety.

Frontmatec

Frontmatec designs and manufactures innovative automation solutions that maximize yield and product quality for the red meat processing industry, with advanced controls and software coupled with expert industry knowledge. At IPPE, Frontmatec will present strong automation-technology product lines and advancements that improve operations and increase yield. Frontmatec also will engage with partners and customers at the show to offer insights into how advanced technologies deliver scalable solutions that address industry challenges for pork and beef processing.

MHM Automation

MHM Automation designs and supplies innovative product handling, chilling and freezing solutions that transform efficiency, sustainability, safety and quality. At IPPE, MHM representatives will use VR and onscreen demonstrations to present use cases and product functionality.

LIMA

LIMA designs and manufactures meat-bone separators, deboners and grinders-desinewers. At IPPE, LIMA will show a LIMA RM 390 GDM Ø 3 mm grinder-desinewer designed for use with red or poultry meat. Like the other models in the GDM series, this machine yields very high-quality ground desinewed red or white meat from boneless raw materials (beef and pork trimmings, shank meat, aponeurosis, poultry trimmings, deboned thigh and drumstick meat, wishbones, fillets). With a small footprint and operator-friendly design, it operates continuously, consumes little energy and requires no pregrinding, even on large pieces.

Nothum

Nothum specializes in industry-leading predust, batter, breading and frying equipment. Demonstrations of the VersaCoat Flatbed Breading Machine will show how its low-charge breading system handles multiple coatings with reduced changeover and downtime. Also on display at the show, the BatterPro All-in-one Batter and Tempura Machine chills and mixes ingredients, and applies batter or tempura with controlled viscosity. The versatile SuperFlex Homestyle Breading Machine offers multiple breading and predusting modes and handles various coatings, including rubs, fine flours and coarse crumbs.

At IPPE, the Nothum HydroFilter Dust Collector will remove flours and rubs from the air to demonstrate efficient filtration. Attendees also will see the Nothum ProTherm 40-35 Continuous Fryer, which uses less oil and maintains cleaner oil for consistent product quality. A fully insulated hood and tank provide additional safety and efficiency.

REICH

Germany’s oldest name in food thermoprocessing systems and a leading global provider in the industry, REICH offers solutions for smoking, cooking, baking, maturing and cooling of food categories including meat and sausage, fish, poultry, pet food, and even vegan and vegetarian products. REICH customizes its systems to meet specific production needs. At IPPE, REICH will present the AIRMASTER® UKQ AIRJET, the world’s most-advanced crossflow universal unit with unparalleled output. This multifunctional machine processes large volumes of various food products with uniform quality and consistency to optimize output and maintain exceptional product standards.

Cantrell-Gainco

Cantrell-Gainco specializes in high-quality evisceration and killing/picking equipment, wing segmenters, yield optimization and weighing systems, and vacuum transport systems. At IPPE, the company will premiere the new Cantrell Gainco Total Wing Rounding System for consistent grade-A quality cuts 160 wings per minute, feeding directly into Cantrell-Gainco’s Wing Segmenter. Paired at the show with the faster, more-intuitive and robust Infiniti controller, the Dual-Station Bagger System fills various bag sizes and optimizes product flow. The Paw Vacuum Transport System with Hopper moves products through heating, chilling and packaging steps. The AccuFill® triple indexing bulking system automates bulk packing with updated system controls and a conveyor.

Additionally, Cantrell Gainco will demonstrate a Grasselli automated poultry skinner with in-line or off-line integration for high-yield, high-accuracy processing. A Fortress Technology Metal Detection System will round out the company’s offerings at the show, featuring the ultimate in rugged processing and intuitive controls.

Greenline

Greenline supplies customers of major OEMs with overhead conveyor systems and premium-quality aftermarket parts and services for poultry equipment. At IPPE, Greenline will showcase 348 and Log/Link chains and trolleys with unique innovations designed to maximize service life. Greenline also will highlight common parts engineered to match or exceed OEM component performance.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and operating worldwide, Fortifi is a leading platform of automated food processing equipment and automation solutions. Fortifi serves customers worldwide through its global manufacturing and service footprint, and drives improvements in yield, productivity, food quality, and worker safety for many of the world’s largest food producers. Fortifi’s growing portfolio includes Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, Nothum Food Processing Systems, REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, and LIMA (Les Innovations Mecaniques Alimentaires). For more information, please visit: www.FortifiFoodSolutions.com.