Fortifi Partners with Norway’s Völur for Efficient Food Processing Supply Chains

Global collaboration will lead AI-based innovation in protein processing

THE WOODLANDS, Texas. – Fortifi Food Processing Solutions (“Fortifi”), a global leader in food processing equipment and automation solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Norway-based Völur, a leader in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to supply chain optimization for protein processing. Through this partnership, real-time data from Fortifi automated equipment will combine with Völur’s proprietary AI-driven software solutions to increase per-head margins and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The combination of efficiency and sustainability will optimize cutting and processing decisions for food processors around the world.

“This partnership extends the reach and capabilities of both companies, unlocking unprecedented economic value for our respective customers,” said Massimo Bizzi, Chief Executive Officer of Fortifi. “We’re adding efficiency to our operations and decreasing environmental impact through Völur’s smart application of data.”

Anna Turvoll, Chief Executive Officer of Völur, agreed. “Throughout our growth journey, we have embraced the value of collaboration with forward-thinking, strategic companies such as Fortifi. Our complementary capabilities enable us to bring more floor-ready solutions to the global protein processing industry,” remarked Turvoll.

Völur’s pioneering applications of AI to the meat industry improve margins through inventory availability and operational efficiencies achieved through smart technology in everyday cutting and processing decisions. The company also reduces CO 2 emissions for significant sustainability benefits through greater efficiency in production planning.

About Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and operating worldwide, Fortifi is a leading platform of automated food processing equipment and automation solutions. Fortifi serves customers worldwide through its global manufacturing and service footprint, and drives improvements in yield, productivity, food quality, and worker safety for many of the world’s largest food producers. Fortifi’s growing portfolio includes Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, Nothum Food Processing Systems, REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, and LIMA (Les Innovations Mecaniques Alimentaires). For more information, please visit: www.FortifiFoodSolutions.com.

About Völur

Völur is a pioneer in the application of AI to the meat industry. Völur brings value by applying smart technology to everyday cutting and processing decisions, returning improved margins through inventory availability and operational efficiencies. Additionally, the company affords its customers significant sustainability benefits through more efficient production planning, demonstrably reducing CO2 emissions. For more information, please visit www.volur.ai.