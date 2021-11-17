Foster Farms Offers Home Cooks Support With Thanksgiving Turkey Helpline and Turkey Tips

LIVINGSTON, Calif. — With Thanksgiving a week away, Foster Farms encourages everyone to plan for a safe holiday season. The CDC strongly recommends vaccination as the best protection against COVID-19. The CDC further advises that unvaccinated guests at Thanksgiving festivities wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking, and practice social distancing.

To answer last-minute Thanksgiving culinary questions, Foster Farms is providing both an online resource and a Thanksgiving phone hotline to support home chefs this holiday. Whether an experienced Thanksgiving chef or a home cook roasting turkey for the first time, Foster Farms provides resources and guidelines to help home cooks brine, roast, grill, stuff and carve the perfect bird. Foster Farms’ comprehensive Turkey Tips webpage includes a turkey roasting timetable, a step-by-step carving tutorial with slideshow, brining guidelines and a delicious stuffing recipe from Foster Farms co-founder Verda Foster.

Home cooks looking for live phone support can reach Foster Farms’ turkey hotline at 1-800-255-7227 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST on weekdays with holiday hours Wednesday, November 24 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PST and on Thanksgiving Day, November 25 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST.

Foster Farms renewed its holiday hunger relief efforts this month with a 64,000-pound turkey donation to West Coast food banks. The donation will help feed more than 80,000 people in need this Thanksgiving from Seattle to San Diego. This week, Foster Farms delivered the last of its turkey donations to San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s annual holiday outreach program, and to Merced County Food Bank, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and Oregon Food Bank. Foster Farms has an annual tradition of donating Thanksgiving turkeys to local hunger relief organizations most of which have partnered with the company for the last 13 years.

Foster Farms reminds consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for fresh poultry products. Bone-in turkey should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety.

