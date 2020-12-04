Free Holiday Ham Promotion Returns to the Giant Company

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company today announced that from now through Dec. 24, customers can earn rewards points forward a free ham certificate every time they shop in-store or online using their GIANT or MARTIN’S card.

Customers who earn 400 rewards points from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24 can choose to redeem their points for a certificate for a free GIANT brand spiral sliced half ham. Paper and digital reward certificates can be redeemed from Dec. 11 through Dec. 24 at any GIANT or MARTIN’S location, or online via GIANT Direct or MARTIN’S Direct. Customers can also choose to substitute their free ham certificate towards a free Stouffers party size entrée or tofurkey vegetable ham roast or for $1 off per pound of the boneless ham brand of their choice.

A current tally of a customer’s rewards points can be found at the bottom of their receipt or via the GIANT or MARTIN’S app. Customers are encouraged to check their store for specific program details and eligibility or contact GIANT or MARTIN’S Customer Support at 1-888-814-4268.

To help their neighbors in need this holiday, customers also can donate their free ham certificate at any GIANT or MARTIN’S store or online to help families in need.

Throughout the holiday season, customers can fill their table with all of their meal ingredients delivered directly to their home or available via easy curbside pickup with GIANT Direct or MARTIN’S Direct.

About The GIANT Company

