FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Rendered Pork Fat Products Produced without the Benefit of Federal Inspection

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for rendered pork fat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The rendered pork fat items were produced on various dates from Nov. 26, 2021, to April 29, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

1.8-lb. plastic containers of “MANTECA RENDERED PORK FAT DON PANCHITO”

The products bear establishment number “EST. 19900” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a warehouse distributor in Bronx, New York.

FSIS was notified by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets that the rendered pork fat products were produced and shipped into commerce without the benefit of FSIS inspection. These products are misbranded due to the unauthorized use of the marks of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Mr. Francisco Flores, President of Don Panchito Deli & Grocery Corp at 212-828-9097.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.