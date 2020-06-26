Gemstone Foods Announces New President & Chief Operating Officer



DECATUR, Ala.- Gemstone Foods, LLC, a growing protein supplier, has announced the immediate appointment of Jeff L. Power as President and Chief Operating Officer. “I am extremely pleased to rejoin Gemstone, a great company with so much opportunity,” said Power. “Gemstone’s established organization is prepared to further expand the business by offering innovative, cost effective products and solutions while ensuring quality and service for all of our customers.”

Power returns to Gemstone from Fresh Foods Group where he was responsible for all operations, with more than 4000 associates and 11 processing plants. With more than 30 years in the food and poultry industry, Power has held management positions with Pilgrim’s Pride, Tyson Foods, and Drapper Valley Farms (a Perdue Farms, Inc. company). Power holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry with a minor in biology and psychology from Ouachita Baptist University.

With the addition of Power to the company’s experienced leadership team, Gemstone is in a strong position for continued future expansion. Power’s appointment illustrates Gemstone’s commitment and dedication to making the company an industry leader for years to come.

About Gemstone Foods, LLC

Gemstone Foods, LLC is a poultry processor with multiple plant operations specializing in custom processing and portioning, de-boning, IQF and packaging for some of the nation’s largest fast food chains and poultry suppliers. It is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama. www.gemstonefoods.com