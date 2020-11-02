Giannone Poultry Announces the Closure of its Drummondville Plant

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC – The management of Giannone Poultry regrets to announce the definitive closure of its poultry processing plant in Drummondville, acquired last July. Seventy employees are affected by this closure scheduled for November 6. All employees were informed at a meeting held earlier today, as well as through a personal letter. In accordance with the Quebec Labour Standards Act, severance pay will be paid to each employee, and Giannone Poultry will also set up a reassignment committee in particular to offer jobs at its St-Cuthbert plant and to assist employees in their job search.

Giannone Poultry will now concentrate its activities at its St-Cuthbert plant in Lanaudière. The company has made all arrangements to honour existing supply contracts with the poultry farmers serving this facility.

“This difficult decision follows a thorough review of the condition of the plant’s facilities.The management of Giannone Poultry concluded that the investments required to modernize, renovate the infrastructure and update the equipment of this plant would be too large to ensure its long-term viability.We will do everything in our power to provide the necessary support to employees affected by this decision. The poultry farmers who supply this plant have also been informed of this news and the arrangements regarding their business relationship with our company,” said Bruno Giannone, Vice President and CEO of Giannone Poultry.

ABOUT GIANNONE POULTRY

Founded in 1989, Giannone Poultry is a family business specializing in poultry slaughtering and cutting. It is known for its production methods based on animal welfare, product quality, food safety, and respect for the environment. Giannone Poultry serves both the Quebec and Canadian markets as well as north-eastern United States. The company offers premium-quality products, from fresh and seasoned chicken to vacuum-sealed products. Giannone Poultry employs over 250 people.