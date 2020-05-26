Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 2.5 Billion by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

The global fresh meat packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027). Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific has witnessed a surge in growth in the recent past owing to rising preference for different types of meat products such as beef, pork, seafood, and others. Furthermore, rapid growth of the food processing industry in Asia Pacific is propelled the growth of the global fresh meat packaging market. For instance, according to the Department of Industrial Policies and Promotion (DIPP), India’s food processing sector received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$ 7.5 billion during the period 2000 to 2017. Such factors are expected to facilitate demand for fresh meat packaging in the region during the forecast period.

Manufacturers of fresh meat packaging are focused on using materials that are environmentally friendly and recyclable for production of packaging products due to rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of plastic-based packaging waste. Moreover, companies operating in the food & beverage industry face challenges such as increasing the shelf-life of packaged fresh meat products and keeping the flavor and aroma of these products intact. This is owing to the growth of the supply chain across the globe. These factors are expected to favor the growth of this market during the period.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Coherent Market Insights