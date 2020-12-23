Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef Announces 2021 Executive Committee Members

The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef has announced the results of the 2021 GRSB Executive Committee election.

The following individuals will be seated in their new positions on January 1, 2021.

President

Bob McCan, McFaddin Enterprises, USA

Bob will be starting his second term as President of GRSB. He oversees the cattle operations and recreational hunting and wildlife operations for his family’s company, McFaddin Enterprises, Ltd. in Victoria, Refugio, and Bee Counties, Texas. Using rotational grazing on native rangeland, the family strikes a balance that meets the needs of both livestock and wildlife, benefiting both. The ranches are stocked with Victoria cattle, a commercial cross-bred of three-fourths Hereford and one fourth Brahman with a uniform Hereford coloring.

Vice President

Ian McConnel, Tyson Foods, Australia

Ian serves as Director of Beef Sustainability for Tyson Foods. Before his current position Ian served as the Global Beef Lead for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) where he led the global WWF networks approach to creating and communicating a more sustainable global beef industry. Facilitating global dialogue, collaborating across WWF offices, external stakeholders and industry partners Ian is successfully developing a cohesive and effective global effort to create a beef industry that is socially, economically and environmentally responsible and is able to communicate this message to consumers. Ian has served as the GRSB Secretary-Treasurer for the past two years.

Secretary-Treasurer

Justin Sherrard, Rabobank, Netherlands

Justin is the Global Strategist for Animal Protein in Rabobank’s Food & Agribusiness Research (FAR) group. He leads the bank’s global research, client engagement and profiling in the animal protein sector. His work is directed at challenging current thinking and advising companies on risks and opportunities from strategic issues on today’s and tomorrow’s CEO agendas. Justin is currently completing his first term as a Member-at-Large on the GRSB Executive Committee.

Member-at-Large

Cherie Copithorne-Barnes, Canadian Cattlemen’s Association, Canada

Cherie Copithorne-Barnes is a 5th-generation rancher operating in the foothills east of Calgary, AB.

Cherie was the founding Chair of the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, where she lead the establishment and development of the CRSB, including its Certified Sustainable Beef Framework. Cherie is an outstanding advocate for the Canadian beef industry and in her own community.

Member-at-Large

Lucas McKelvie, McDonald’s Corporation, USA

Luke serves as the Global Farmer Program Manager for McDonald’s Corporation. Prior to his current position Luke spent 8 years with the advertising and public relations firm of Osborn Barr where he served as Group Director of the Animal / Livestock Sector and then as a Vice President. He has been an active member of the GRSB Communications Council.

Immediate Past President

Nicole Johnson-Hoffman, OSI Group, USA

Nicole is currently serving as the Immediate Past President of GRSB and has previously represented Cargill’s seat on the GRSB Board of Directors. She is the Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer for OSI Group; a food processing company that provides food products and solutions for the food industry. It supplies beef, pork, bacon and sausage, poultry, and seafood, as well as vegetable, dough, fruit, and cheese-based products. Nicole served as the President of the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, 2015-2016.

GRSB envisions a world where beef is a trusted part of a thriving food system in which the beef value chain is environmentally sound, socially responsible, and economically viable. It’s mission is to advance, support, and communicate continuous improvement in sustainability of the global beef value chain through leadership, science, and multi-stakeholder engagement and collaboration.

For more information, visit GRSBeef.org.