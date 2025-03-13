Goat Gains Traction in U.S., Bolstered by Trending Product Offerings from Thomas Foods International

Goat Delivers on Key Claims Driving Purchase Decisions Among U.S. Consumers

SWEDESBORO, NEW JERSEY – One of the most widely consumed proteins in the world, goat is gaining traction in the U.S. market. Goat from Australia – the main supplier of goat meat to the U.S. – is high in protein, low in fat and cholesterol, free range, Halal certified and has no added hormones or antibiotics – key claims sought by a growing number of Americans. Thomas Foods International (TFI), USA, the leader in the goat meat market, will highlight its growing portfolio of goat products, including brand-new, value-added options, at the Annual Meat Conference (AMC), March 24 – 26 in Orlando. The protein’s expanding availability from TFI, a trusted supplier of proteins to U.S. retail and foodservice, furthers goat’s desirability as an in-home and out-of-home culinary option.

“We’re seeing a significant uptick in goat meat sales,” says Danielle Marta, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at TFI. “One of our best-selling items is bone-in goat cubes, perfect for traditional applications like stews and curries.” Thomas Farms Bone-in Goat Cubes are available in 2-lb. bags and 15-lb. boxes, and can be found at select retailers and club stores nationwide, along with foodservice distributors and restaurant suppliers. TFI will debut its latest goat innovations – fresh, boneless cubes and ready-to-heat Thai Coconut Goat Curry – at AMC, Booth #303.

TFI also recently launched Thomas Farms Free Range Ground Goat, with its lean profile and mild taste, via select retailers and distributors. “We are excited to offer both fresh and frozen ground goat meat options, especially given the popularity of grinds,” adds Marta. “The products are all natural, Halal-certified and sourced from goats that roam free on native pastures. Ground goat is very approachable in the kitchen and can easily be used in addition to or in place of other grinds in everyday applications.”

Goat Consumers

Goat is a popular protein across the world, traditionally featured in Asian, Latin American, Caribbean, African and Middle Eastern cuisines. The increasing shift toward a global palate is driving demand for goat in the U.S., not only among traditional customers but new consumers seeking to expand their protein options and motivated by goat’s compelling claims.

A total of 1,300 meat consumers surveyed in January and February 2023 were grouped into personas by Midan Marketing. Two of those groups can be considered prospective new goat customers: Connected Trendsetters, with a strong willingness to try new meat products and expand purchasing, and Claim Seekers, whose purchase decisions are motivated by health and sustainability benefits.

Retail Case

Goat sales across all grocery formats in 2024 totalled $27 million with unit sales at 3.5 million (Nielsen). Interestingly, and for perspective, goat sales by volume and value in the U.S. natural supermarket channel in 2023 were significantly higher than bison sales, despite bison’s availability in supermarkets. The total value of goat sales across the U.S. natural supermarket channel with Circana data in 2023 was $16,486,897 with unit sales of 2,786,901, while there were 411,997 units of bison product sold with a sales value of $5,168,768.

“We have retail partners who have sold out of their goat products very quickly and restocked multiple times,” says Lori Dunn, Vice President of Retail Sales at TFI. “Our customers are impressed – surprised, even – by the demand for goat, not only among traditional goat consumers but new customers who are inspired by the product’s health and sustainability claims. We think that our fresh and frozen ground goat options, featuring on-pack ‘free range’ and ‘Halal’ callouts, will take that interest to a new level.”

Foodservice/Menu Trends

Goat is currently found on 3.5% of U.S. menus, according to Datassential 2024. And while penetration is low, goat menuing is on an upward trajectory, +4% since 2020 and predicted to climb year-over-year from 2024-2025, according to Datassential. Goat enjoyed 3% year-over-year growth in menuing incidence (the number of menu items featuring goat at restaurants that offer it) from 2023-2024. The Midwest saw the largest growth by region, while regional and independent restaurants also saw gains in goat offerings. Datassential considers goat to be in the Adoption phase of the Menu Adoption Cycle (Inception -> Adoption -> Proliferation -> Ubiquity).

Datassential reports that 76% of consumers are aware of goat and 28% say they’ve tried it.

“With innovations in the pipeline designed specifically with foodservice operators in mind, we expect continued momentum in goat menuing moving forward,” says Jordan Pickard, Vice President of Foodservice at TFI. “As more consumers try goat in restaurants and experience its mild flavor and versatility across a broad range of culinary applications, we think demand for goat can only grow.”

For more information about goat product offerings and availability, please contact sales@thomasfoodsusa.com or visit TFI at AMC, Booth #303.

About Thomas Foods International, USA

Thomas Foods International (TFI), USA is a leading importer and processor of a comprehensive portfolio of premium proteins including Australian pasture-raised lamb and grass-fed organic beef, Grass and Grain Fed Angus Pure Beef, free-range goat, milk-fed Dutch veal, and all-natural exotic proteins. The company is committed to upholding the highest standards of food safety, sustainability, and ethical sourcing practices. With a processing facility in Swedesboro, N.J., Thomas Foods, USA is a fully integrated cold chain operation, delivering and producing safe, fully traceable, high-quality meat products.