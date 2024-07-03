Godshall’s Beefs Up Distribution of Their Turkey and Beef Bacon Products at Albertsons Companies Stores

SOUDERTON, PA – Godshall’s, an employee-owned, third-generation family business dedicated to producing premium smoked meats, announces that the company is expanding distribution of their real wood smoked Beef Bacon at Albertsons Companies stores in California, Colorado and the Southwest region. Godshall’s uncured Turkey Bacon is now available at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb and Pak ‘N Save Foods.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the highest quality turkey and beef bacon to customers on the west coast with this expanded distribution into Albertsons Cos. grocery stores,” said Ron Godshall, President of Godshall’s Quality Meats.

Godshall’s is the market leader in beef bacon and America’s third largest turkey bacon brand, as well as the largest producer of whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon. Sales of Godshall’s beef and turkey bacon products have outpaced category performance this year in terms of dollars and units.

Crafted with high-quality U.S. raised beef, Godshall’s Beef Bacon is real wood smoked with a signature blend of hardwoods such as Hickory and Applewood. The bacon cooks up crispy just like pork, and has a rich, meaty, smoky, savory flavor. One slice contains four grams of protein, 45 calories, zero carbohydrates and is gluten-free.

Godshall’s all-natural U.S.-raised Uncured Turkey Bacon has 75% less fat than pork bacon and contains six grams of protein with 45 calories per slice, with no nitrates or nitrites added. It is made with six simple ingredients with high quality cuts of turkey and is real wood smoked to give it a natural delicious flavor.

Both Godshall’s Beef Bacon and Uncured Turkey Bacon cooks up effortlessly just like regular bacon, and can be fried, baked, microwaved or cooked in an air fryer. It is extremely versatile and can be used in dishes across breakfast, lunch and dinner. For bacon recipes and inspiration, visit www.godshalls.com/recipes.

About Godshall’s

Established in 1945, Godshall’s has flourished into a dynamic enterprise with over 500 dedicated employee-owners, and facilities in Telford, Lebanon, and Souderton, Pennsylvania. The company is dedicated to supplying premium smoked meats to customers nationwide. From a local family butcher shop to an international supplier of meat delicacies, the company never lost track of its mission to provide wholesome premium meat products to family tables everywhere.