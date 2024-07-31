Godshall’s Launches Hickory Smoked Uncured Pork Bacon at Fresh Thyme Stores

A leader in the turkey and beef bacon categories, Godshall’s expands branded offerings to include pork bacon for the first time

SOUDERTON, PA – Godshall’s, an employee-owned, third-generation family business known for their premium turkey and beef bacons, is introducing a new Hickory Smoked Uncured Pork Bacon at Fresh Thyme stores this summer. This is the first time Godshall’s has launched a branded pork bacon product. The company is currently the market leader in beef bacon and America’s third largest turkey bacon brand, as well as the largest producer of whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon.

“Our turkey and beef bacons have shown tremendous growth and success, so it was the right time to take the next natural step in our innovation pipeline and introduce Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon,” said Ron Godshall, President of Godshall’s Quality Meats. “We’re thrilled to expand the Godshall’s presence in the bacon category, as it’s a name that our consumers know and trust. We’re looking forward to Fresh Thyme shoppers being among the first to taste this new product.”

Made from all-natural, small-batch and seasoned pork bellies, the bacon is hickory wood smoked and made with just seven simple ingredients. The pork bellies undergo a long maturation process before being slowly smoked to ensure a balanced, deep flavor and firm finish with no added nitrates and nitrites. The result is bacon that boasts a beautiful pink color and caramelized smoky edge. It is also gluten-free and contains three grams of protein per slice.

Godshall’s Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon can be fried, baked or even cooked in an air fryer. The smoky flavor of the bacon adds a delicious taste to dishes throughout the day – add a slice or two to your plate at breakfast, top off a burger or BLT, or garnish a Bloody Mary with it.

Godshall’s Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon debuted at Fresh Thyme and other stores across the Midwest, and it is also available for purchase on Amazon.com.

For more information, recipes or inspiration, visit www.godshalls.com.

About Godshall’s

Established in 1945, Godshall’s has flourished into a dynamic enterprise with over 500 dedicated employee-owners, and facilities in Telford, Lebanon, and Souderton, Pennsylvania. The company is dedicated to supplying premium smoked meats to customers nationwide. From a local family butcher shop to an international supplier of meat delicacies, the company never lost track of its mission to provide wholesome premium meat products to family tables everywhere.