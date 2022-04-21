Governor Helps Celebrate New Meat-Processing Plant Coming to Billings, Montana

BILLINGS — The construction of the Blue Creek Marbled Meat Company in Billings is one tool the state is touting to curb the shortage of meat processing facilities in Montana. That’s why Gov. Greg Gianforte took a tour there Wednesday to promote the state’s investment in agriculture.

“I think there’s been a shortage for the last 10 years or so, it’s just now catching up and COVID has really put that on the map,” said Tanner Gambill, a butcher and spokesman for the company.

The state recently awarded the company a $300,000 federal agricultural grant to build the facility. The money came from the state’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act. The plant is expected to open in June.

