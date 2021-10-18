Governor Reynolds Announces Launch of Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Program

Governor Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) announced that the application window for the new Butchery Innovation and Revitalization program will open on October 18, 2021.



The program was established and passed by the Iowa legislature during the 2021 legislative session. The intent of the program is to strengthen Iowa’s food supply chain and rural development. Grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded to eligible businesses, with a total of $750,000 available through the program in the current fiscal year.



“During the pandemic, it was evident that our small-scale meat processors were instrumental in helping to meet the consumer demand,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This program is the key to unlocking greater potential for those facilities by providing the resources needed to expand their processing capacity and help alleviate disruptions in the supply chain. This investment also will serve as a catalyst for jobs, rural revitalization and innovation.”



“Increasing the capacity of our small-scale meat processors will further strengthen Iowa’s economy and the food supply chain by helping livestock producers and providing more opportunities for consumers,” said Debi Durham, executive director of the IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority.



“One of the biggest challenges faced by Iowa’s small-scale meat lockers is a lack of access to capital, which prevents them from making investments in their businesses,” said Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “I’m excited to see this program roll out and know it will make a significant difference for locker owners, livestock producers, consumers, and our rural communities.”



Businesses applying for the grant program must meet all requirements outlined in House File 857 and in the administrative rules. Requirements include that a business must be:

Incorporated or authorized to do business in Iowa

Employ less than fifty (50) individuals

An establishment that holds a current license from IDALS OR an establishment that documents it is actively working with IDALS to obtain a license (per IDALS/Meat and Poultry Inspection Service, Iowa Code section 189A)

A copy of the draft application, application FAQs and checklist are available online at www.iowaeda.com/grow/butchery-innovation-revitalization/.

For additional program information, please contact Brad Frisvold at businessfinance@iowaeda.com.