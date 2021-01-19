Grass-fed Beef Market | New Product Launches Influencing Grass-fed Beef Consumption to Boost the Market Growth

Technavio Meat & Poultry January 19, 2021

LONDON– The grass-fed beef market is expected to grow by USD 14.50 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The demand for grass-fed beef products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.

Grass-fed Beef Market: Product Landscape

There is a high demand for fresh grass-fed beef as it is healthier than processed grass-fed beef. The awareness of the health benefits of grass-fed beef such as higher content of omega-3 fatty acids linoleic acid and antioxidant vitamins like vitamin E fuel its demand in the US, Australia, and other markets. This consequently adds to the revenue, thus boosting the grass-fed beef market growth. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the processed grass-fed beef segment.

