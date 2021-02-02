Grass-Fed Beef Market Soars as Consumers Show Sustainable Dietary Preferences, States Fairfield Market Research

LONDON — Grass-fed beef market is gaining in prominence majorly due to growing concerns about the environment, health, animal welfare and local agricultural production practices. Rearing of grass-fed beef focusses on all aspects of livestock farming, right from its impact on nature to well-being of humans. The latest report by Fairfield Market Research states that the global grass-fed beef market will be worth US$13, 369.4 Mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast years of 2020 to 2025, the global grass-fed beef market will surge at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The global grass-fed beef market is expected to flourish as rearing beef on grass has enriches the meat with nutrients such as B vitamins and Omega-3s, as compared to grains, providing steaks that are healthier, leaner and better flavoured.

Higher Nutritional Value Promises Excellent Growth Rate

Demand for lean & mean meat as compared to the conventional one is driving the grass-fed market. Grass-fed beef has gained momentum as it is best known to be high in nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamins and helpful fat called conjugated linoleic acid. Report states that grass-fed beef has 10x more Vitamin A and 80% less in fat as compared to regular beef. It is a preferred alternative, as conventional beef is loaded with antibiotics via feed additives, which are harmful for human consumption.

