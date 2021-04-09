Greenleaf Foods Expands Field Roast and Lightlife Plant-Based Products at Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

CHICAGO–Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brands Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”), announced today that it is significantly expanding its distribution at Whole Foods Market stores to meet increasing consumer demand for quality, flavorful plant-based protein. Whole Foods Market will be the first retailer to sell the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog and will expand its Lightlife offerings to include Lightlife Plant-Based Italian Sausages and Plant-Based Breakfast Patties in all regions nationwide.

“Whole Foods is known for its commitment to quality, wellness and sustainability, which closely aligns with our portfolio, so we’re incredibly excited and proud to grow our partnership,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods. “Our expansion with Whole Foods furthers Greenleaf Foods’ goal of making plant-based food widely accessible across the country.”

Just in time for baseball and summer BBQ season, Whole Foods Market will be the first retailer to offer consumers the latest plant-based innovation from Field Roast. The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is the only plant-based hot dog made with pea protein, rather than soy, and is double smoked using maple hard wood chips. It will be sold in a six-link pack in the plant-based section of all Whole Foods Market locations, alongside Lightlife Plant-Based Sausages and Plant-Based Breakfast Patties, also debuting at the retailer this month. Nearly 20 Field Roast and Lightlife plant-based products are already available at the retailer, including fan favorites like Field Roast Miniature Corn Dogs, Chao Creamery dairy-free cheese, Field Roast Smoked Apple & Sage Plant-Based Sausage, Lightlife Tempeh, Lightlife Smart Bacon, Lightlife Smart Dogs and more.

The retail expansion of the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog comes on the heels of its recent foodservice debut at Wienerschnitzel and on famed Chef Roy Choi’s Los Angeles-based Kogi Trucks. The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog will also roll out nationally in retail this April.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).