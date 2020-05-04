Grocers Limiting Meat Purchases

H-E-B imposed its strongest purchase limits on meat this week but lifted restrictions on how much toilet paper and other paper products customers can buy.

To help avoid a meat shortage, the San Antonio-based company is limiting customers to 2 pounds of ground beef and two other meat products per purchase. It has lifted earlier restrictions on canned and dried goods.

Previously, restrictions were limited by the kind of meat, such as two packages of chicken, beef, pork and turkey each, but now that meatpacking plants have become COVID-19 hotbeds and the industry has warned of future shortages, the state’s top grocer decided to preemptively institute the strictest limits on meat purchases yet.

