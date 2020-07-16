Groups Call on Consumers to Boycott Large-Scale Meat Producers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The corporate meat industry is the target of a new campaign that asks consumers to boycott products from large operations. Those behind the effort point to recent situations in Iowa as examples of longstanding issues that need to be resolved, and cite a wide range of issues including worker safety, animal welfare, environmental impact and consumer health.

The “Boycott Big Meat” campaign is being led by a number of organizations, including the Organic Consumers Association. That group’s international director, Ronnie Cummins, said they hope the power of consumers gets the attention of policymakers, as well as the industry itself.

“We’re calling on consumers to think when they pull out their wallet and to stop buying meat from the big meat companies,” Cummins said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Public News Service