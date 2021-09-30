Harpak-ULMA Partners with Maple Leaf Foods to Showcase Smart, Connected Packaging Solutions

LAS VEGAS– A new report commissioned by the industry association, Food and Beverage Ontario, details an exciting and innovative partnership between Harpak-ULMA and Maple Leaf Foods, the largest producer of prepared poultry and meats in Canada. Titled, “Technology Implementation Guide for the Ontario Food and Beverage Sector,” the case study explores the initiative — which builds on Harpak-ULMA’s existing partnerships with Rockwell Automation and PTC to pilot innovative packaging solutions that utilize Augmented Reality and remote performance monitoring technologies. The pilot, which was started in May 2021, is expected to be in full production in October. The objective is to evaluate the impact of the solutions on endemic industry challenges, such as labor retention, employee training, technical skills scarcity, and the health and safety risks associated with COVID-19. One of the central success metrics is the achievement of consistent, world-class OEE (80%+). Improving OEE in high-volume production environments typically drive substantial revenue and profit gains.

Harpak’s packaging platforms utilize embedded smart, connected Rockwell Automation controls technologies and the Vuforia AR software suite developed by PTC. In addition, Harpak-ULMA deployed its embedded OEE Application, which automatically calculates, monitors (including remotely), and reports packaging line performance to benchmark machine performance. The entire library of PTC’s AR applications is being deployed, including remote service enablement, AR-based training, guided service instructions (including step-by-step process compliance), real-time performance monitoring and diagnostics. AR allows staff to use tablets or smartphones to view real-time Key Performance Indicators and analytics. They can also be utilized for guided work instructions and training. AR technologies have been demonstrated to drive 30-50% gains in human productivity in other industries and analyst studies.

Harpak-ULMA’s new headquarters is located at 85 Independence Drive, Taunton, MA 02780.

For more information, visit Harpak-ULMA at PACK EXPO booth SL-6101, on the web at https://harpak-ulma.com, or call 800-813-6644. To download Food and Beverage Ontario’s report, “Technology Implementation Guide for the Ontario Food and Beverage Sector,” which includes the case study with Maple Leaf Foods please follow this link. (https://foodandbeverageontario.ca/uploads/resources/files/fbo-technology-implementation-guide-september-2021.pdf)

About Harpak-ULMA

Harpak-ULMA is the North American arm of ULMA, a $1B industry leader in complete packaging line solutions for Food, Medical, Bakery, and Industrial products. Harpak-ULMA provides smart, connected packaging systems utilizing Rockwell Automation’s controls and information platforms to deliver greater efficiency, uptime, and throughput, as well as better package quality and reduced waste. Well-designed, reliable solutions reduce customers’ total cost of ownership, help them overcome the challenges of an aging and evolving workforce, and improve control of maintenance expenses with competitive parts sourcing. In addition to offering ULMA primary packaging system and comprehensive automation solutions, Harpak-ULMA is the exclusive North American distributor of G. Mondini tray sealers, and RAMA secondary packaging machinery. Harpak-ULMA joined the Rockwell Automation Partner Network in 2018 as part of its initiative to build and deploy smart, connected packaging solutions.