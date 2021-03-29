Heinen’s Launches Where Food Comes From CARE Certified Program to its Beef, Pork and Poultry

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCFD), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, is proud to announce the implementation of the WFCF CARE Certified program across Heinen’s beef, pork and Gerber Poultry.

“The way you maximize quality in proteins is by making sure you deliver as little stress to the animals as possible, so doing the right thing only delivers better results. I felt like our customers were looking for third-party certification. CARE allows us to promote these claims to our customers that really care about them,” said Tom Heinen, Co-President of Heinen’s.

Introduced in 2020, CARE Certified is a suite of sustainability programs that certifies entire supply chains to its three pillars – Animal Care, Environmental Stewardship and People and Community. The CARE program is designed to support farmers, ranchers and processors in creating and continuously improving sustainable practices based on their particular circumstances as they relate to region, climate, natural resources, production style, workforce and community interaction.

Heinen’s is the first retailer in the country to implement CARE into their meat case. Heinen’s Beef, Heinen’s Pork and Gerber Poultry will all have the CARE Certified logo on packaging so consumers will know which product is certified.

“We are pleased to welcome the Heinen’s grocery chain as our first retail customer for CARE Certified,” said Leann Saunders, COO of Where Food Comes From, Inc. “Heinen’s is a forward-thinking organization that has been a leader among retailers in providing consumers with transparency in their protein supply chain. Heinen’s has been a WFCF customer since 2011 when it became the first retailer to display the WFCF source verification logo and QR code on products in its meat case. We are excited to add CARE to their product line.”

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic (previously known as A Bee Organic), International Certification Services and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

