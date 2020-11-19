Here’s How Much Thanksgiving Turkeys Cost at 17 Major Grocery Chains This Year

Megan Leonhardt, CNBC Meat & Poultry November 19, 2020

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, grocery chains nationwide are running sales and specials on many of the key ingredients for the annual feast, including turkeys. 

Overall, Americans consume about 40 million turkeys each Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation (the organization is also responsible for raising the birds for the White House’s tradition of pardoning a turkey). While this year may be different amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many Americans are still planning to sit down to a turkey dinner. 

If you want the most options, go shopping as early as possible, says Phil Lempert, food industry analyst and editor of SupermarketGuru. That’s especially true if you’re looking for a smaller turkey this year. “Keep in mind that it takes about five months for a turkey to grow to be 20, 22 pounds, which is the typical turkey size,” Lermpert says. Because of that timeframe, many of the turkeys shipped to stores may be larger than what the average consumer is looking to buy this year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Jennie-O Turkey Hotline Opens November 2

October 28, 2020 Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, an iconic turkey brand and category leader, opens the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline on Nov. 2, 2020. In addition to the telephone hotline, home cooks will be able to receive expert advice about their holiday turkeys via live chat on the Jennie-O website, and, new this year, consumers can also text the word Turkey to 73876 to message with a Jennie-O specialist.

Meat & Poultry

Whole Foods Market Introduces the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan to “Insure” America’s Most Anticipated Meal

November 10, 2020 Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance introduce the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, the first-ever “insurance” for the beloved centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal. Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving for the first time, or you’re scarred from a previous bird blunder, Whole Foods Market and Progressive have you covered this year, offering a $ 35 Whole Foods Market gift card in case you commit a turkey cooking fail.