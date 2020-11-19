Here’s How Much Thanksgiving Turkeys Cost at 17 Major Grocery Chains This Year

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, grocery chains nationwide are running sales and specials on many of the key ingredients for the annual feast, including turkeys.

Overall, Americans consume about 40 million turkeys each Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation (the organization is also responsible for raising the birds for the White House’s tradition of pardoning a turkey). While this year may be different amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many Americans are still planning to sit down to a turkey dinner.

If you want the most options, go shopping as early as possible, says Phil Lempert, food industry analyst and editor of SupermarketGuru. That’s especially true if you’re looking for a smaller turkey this year. “Keep in mind that it takes about five months for a turkey to grow to be 20, 22 pounds, which is the typical turkey size,” Lermpert says. Because of that timeframe, many of the turkeys shipped to stores may be larger than what the average consumer is looking to buy this year.

