Here’s Y Combinator’s Answer to Cultivated Meat’s Scaling Problem

Emma Betuel, TechCrunch Meat & Poultry April 11, 2022

The positive impact alternative meat products — like plant-based meat or cultivated meat — can have on the environment is striking. In optimistic scenarios where we transition to from meat-laden to plant-based diets over the next 15 years, between 6168% of agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions can be avoided.

Except for the fact that alternative meat has a big scaling problem.

The Good Food Institute (GFI) estimates that alternative meat producers will need to create 800 production facilities and spend about $27 billion within the decade to meet global demand. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: TechCrunch

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Ajinomoto Partners with Cultivated Meat Company SuperMeat, Anticipates Bright Future in Cellular Agriculture

SuperMeat Meat & Poultry March 14, 2022

SuperMeat, a food-tech company working to supply the world with high-quality cultivated meat, announced a new strategic partnership with Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (“Ajinomoto Co.”) to establish a commercially viable supply chain platform for the cultivated meat industry. As part of the partnership, Ajinomoto Co. will invest in SuperMeat as one of its corporate venture capital projects.

Meat & Poultry

Meatable Enters into Joint Development Agreement with Royal DSM to Develop Affordable Growth Media for Cultivated Meat

Meatable Meat & Poultry September 14, 2021

Meatable, the cultivated meat startup, has entered into a joint development agreement with Dutch multinational Royal DSM, a global purpose-led, science-based company active in nutrition, health and sustainable living, to co-develop growth media for cultivated meat. Growth media is a nutrient-rich liquid which contains the essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, salts, vitamins, and growth factors that cells need to grow.