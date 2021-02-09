Highview Capital Acquires Fresh Poultry & Meat Producer Randall Farms

LOS ANGELES– Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”) today announced its acquisition of Randall Farms (“the Company”), a leading provider of fresh poultry and meat products. The Company partners with grocery customers to provide all types of processed and value-added meats, including a variety of fresh prepared meals and marinated, ready-to-cook offerings. Highview purchased the business from the family of Stan Bloom, whose father, Sid founded the business.

“My family founded Randall Farms in 1952 as a small poultry farm raising chickens to sell to local supermarkets,” said Mr. Bloom. “I’m so proud of all of our team’s hard work and how far we’ve come to become an established partner of choice to grocery stores looking for affordable, value-added protein offerings. As the Company sits on the cusp of its next phase of growth, we are thrilled to have found a new owner in Highview that strongly believes in the business and has the tools necessary to take it to the next level.”

“At Randall Farms, we have always focused on putting our customers first,” said Ron Totin, President of Randall Farms. “Whether we’re creating new, on-trend product offerings that anticipate their needs, or helping them capture incremental revenue by delivering speed and flexibility that other providers can’t match, we’re constantly looking for new ways to contribute to our customers’ success. The Highview team shares that commitment, and we are excited to be joining forces with a firm whose investment and expert guidance will enable us to create even better ways to provide value to our customers.”

With extensive experience in the food sector, including its acquisition of Good Source Solutions, subsequent merger with Gold Star Foods and continued expansion as GS Foods Group, Highview is well positioned to help lead Randall Farms into its next chapter. The Highview team plans to work closely with the Company to scale the business through increased geographical coverage and an expanded range of fresh poultry and meat solutions.

“We have long admired the Randall business and its rich, customer-centric heritage,” said Steve Russell, Senior Portfolio Manager of Highview Capital. “The Company has deftly navigated the ongoing pandemic, continuing to deliver excellent customer service while keeping its employee base safe. This is clearly a special company, and we look forward to working with Randall’s leadership to invest in the business for the future while honoring its outstanding legacy.”

About Randall Farms

Randall Farms is a leading provider of poultry and meat solutions throughout California, the Pacific Northwest, Arizona, Texas, Nevada and New Mexico. Randall Farms was built with two principles in mind: make a quality product and provide the best customer service possible. The Company’s management and employees are committed to these principles daily. For more information, visit www.randallfoods.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $500 million in assets under management providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation. For more information, visit www.highviewcp.com.