Hofmann Sausage Company Launches Oktoberfest Limited Edition Beer Bratwurst

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Hofmann Sausage Company announces the production release of a special infused seasonal sausage for the month of October. The Hofmann Oktoberfest Beer Bratwurst is a limited-edition product made with a New York created lager.

“This beer brat is just the start of Hofmann making seasonal items that consumers will love,” said Pat Favalo, National Sales Manager for Hofmann. “It is handcrafted, full of flavor, and has the texture of a traditional bratwurst. Many generations have boiled bratwurst in beer which started in Germany, but our brats are infused with beer in the cooking process.” All Hofmann products are fully cooked.

Hofmann’s Oktoberfest Beer Bratwursts are manufactured at the company’s Syracuse, New York plant at 6916 Eastern Avenue, using Willow Rock Brewing Company’s Hoi, Hoi, Hoi, German inspired beer which has deep malt aromas, traditional lager flavors, and is reddish in coloring. Willow Rock Brewing Company makes a variety of fresh, craft beer and is also located in Syracuse.

The limited-edition bratwurst will be available in select northeast grocery stores and online at hofmannsausage.com as part of Hofmann’s Sausage Fest packages during October.

Hofmann Sausage Company is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States – dating back to a meat market in 1861and incorporation in 1879. Hofmann products are available in grocery retail, big box, convenience stores, restaurants, and stadiums in several states across the eastern United States.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.