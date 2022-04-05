Hooray Foods Expands Distribution of Plant-Based Bacon to Wegmans

Hooray Foods today announced that its innovative plant-based bacon that looks, cooks and tastes just like animal bacon is now available in Wegmans Food Markets. The rollout began with 76 stores located in North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Wegmans Food Markets will offer a retail pack of Hooray Foods bacon in its plant-based refrigerated section.

Hooray Foods earned a reputation for making the best plant-based bacon on the market, thanks to its novel way of encapsulating fat and simple, allergy-friendly ingredients. Hooray Foods plant-based bacon mimics the unique taste and texture of bacon, as well as the nostalgia of cooking it as the bacon sizzles in the pan.

“Conventional supermarkets are key in driving the plant-based category and making it more accessible to the flexitarians,” said Hooray Foods founder Sri Artham. “We’re excited to partner with such a prominent player in the space like Wegmans.”

Since its launch over a year ago, Hooray Foods has expanded distribution to more than 1,000 stores. Currently, Hooray Foods U.S. distribution includes Whole Foods Market nationwide, Imperfect Foods, a growing number of regional and independent retailers, as well as foodservice distribution to Fuddruckers across 14 locations and several local restaurants. In Canada, Hooray Foods is available in Sobey’s, Safeway and Thrifty Foods.

To learn more about Hooray Foods plant-based bacon and to find the nearest store carrying the product, visit hoorayfoods.com.