Hormel Foods to Employ About 200 People at Omaha Manufacturing Facility

Hormel Foods is expanding its manufacturing operations into the Omaha metro area, a move expected to create a couple of hundred jobs.

Papillion Foods LLC, an offshoot of Hormel, recently purchased a former Shopko distribution center in Sarpy County that closed last year shortly after Shopko declared bankruptcy.

The company initially expects to employ about 200 people, the “majority” of whom will be recruited locally, a Hormel spokesperson said in response to questions by The World-Herald.

