Hormel Foods Unveils Hormel Black Label Breathable Bacon

AUSTIN, Minn. — The makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon, a leader in breakfast meats in America, announced today the launch of HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon, a first-of-its-kind innovation. HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon is a revolutionary face mask featuring the latest in pork-scented technology with two-ply multi-fiber cloth to keep the delicious smell of bacon always wrapped around your nose and mouth. To learn more, watch a sizzling video here.

Bacon lovers everywhere have a chance to get their own HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon, while supplies last. Now through October 28, fans can visit www.BreathableBacon.com and enter for a chance to receive a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon, so they can look and smell great wherever they are. HORMEL® will also give back to hunger relief by donating one meal to Feeding America for every request on www.BreathableBacon.com, up to 10,000 meals. Fans can share pictures of their HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon on social media using #BreathableBacon.

“We’re continually focused on innovation – from new products, to marketing and distribution – all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy BLACK LABEL® Bacon,” said Nick Schweitzer, Senior Brand Manager at HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon. “In 2020, that means connecting everyone’s favorite bacon scent to the year’s ‘it’ accessory, and in doing so, bring BLACK LABEL® Bacon closer to our fans.”

HORMEL™ BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon is the latest in a series of technology-led innovations spanning products and distribution from the makers of the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand. Recent innovations have included The Black Market, a multisensory virtual reality experience, the development of a musical experience using the sounds of bacon and creating the world’s first bacon-fueled motorcycle.

