How Does Cargill’s Springdale Plant Closure Reflect the Overall Turkey Industry?

In light of Cargill’s closure announcement for the Springdale turkey plant, we’re shedding light on problems in the business.

After nearly 60 years of service in Springdale, Cargill announced its turkey plant will be closing by Aug. 1, 2025.

“It is the right move to make for the future of our turkey business,” Cargill said in a statement.

The explanation sparked some questions about problems within the poultry business. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), turkey production has seen a 6% drop since 2023.

