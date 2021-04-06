‘I Got the Best of Both Worlds’: Johnsonville’s Corporate Chef Finding New Flavors For Sausage, Bratwurst

When Ralph Stayer opened a butcher shop in 1945 in Johnsonville, Wisconsin, he became known for his bratwurst recipe. That was the beginning of Johnsonville, now an internationally known company making more than 75 varieties of sausage in more than 50 countries.

Most are still made right in Sheboygan Falls, the town that encompasses Johnsonville.

Growing up in the area, Cole Hansen was familiar with the sausage and the company. His dad worked for Johnsonville. As a kid, he wanted to grow up to be a chef and work at Johnsonville.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel