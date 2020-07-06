Impossible Foods Goes Nationwide With Meatless Sausage

Beyond Meat competitor Impossible Foods announced today that its plant-based sausage will now be available nationwide. The Impossible Sausage is the privately held company’s first all-new product since it released its Impossible Burger in 2016. Impossible Sausage was initially rolled out to select restaurants, including Restaurant Brands’ Burger King, in January 2020.

The company says demand has surged, and it has already expanded distribution to more than 20,000 locations. Now it will be available to all restaurants nationwide, and will be carried by major food distributors, including Sysco andUS Foods.

Impossible contrasted the popularity of its new product with its initial burger rollout. In the six months it has been available, the sausage product ramped to 20,000 restaurants. In comparison, at the end of 2016, when the company initially introduced the Impossible Burger, it was in four restaurants.

