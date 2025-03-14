Impossible Foods Introduces Impossible Steak Bites – Its Meatiest Plant-Based Innovation

The delicious pre-cooked steak product delivers mouthwateringly meaty, craveworthy flavor, based on Impossible Foods’ deep understanding of what makes meat taste like meat

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Impossible Foods unveiled Impossible® Steak Bites: the first steak product from the plant-based meat pioneer, packing meaty, delicious flavor and high-quality protein into juicy, pre-cooked bites.

Impossible Foods has long established its mastery of both ingredient and flavor science, championing the use of nutrient-dense, plant-based ingredients to develop craveworthy meat – from plants. The all-new Impossible Steak Bites significantly outperform the competition when it comes to succulent, meaty flavor,1 further cementing Impossible Foods as the only plant-based meat company consistently making products that meat eaters prefer.

With 21 grams of protein, Impossible Steak Bites are an excellent source of high-quality, complete protein and contain essential nutrients such as fiber, iron and B vitamins. Compared to animal-based steak, Impossible Steak Bites contain zero cholesterol and 80% less saturated fat.2

“Our steak bites are first and foremost delicious. They’re also packed with protein, no cholesterol, and less saturated fat versus the animal. You’re not going to find a better plant-based steak option than that,” said Peter McGuinness, President and CEO of Impossible Foods. “It’s a real testament to our advancements in R&D. Achieving the right balance of amazing taste and great nutritional value is what people want and need, whether you’re a meat eater or not.”

Impossible Foods has spent nearly 15 years honing its deep understanding of what makes meat taste like meat. Impossible Steak Bites represent the unparalleled acceleration of Impossible Foods’ R&D capabilities, leveraging a breadth of innovative methods and ingredients to achieve the juicy, savory experience meat-lovers expect from steak, including a tender, fine-grained texture similar to the natural muscle alignment in animal meat.

Pre-cooked and pre-seasoned with a savory blend of herbs and spices, Impossible Steak Bites make for a convenient, delicious addition to a variety of meals. Preparation is quick and easy, ideal for busy weeknight dinners or protein-packed breakfasts. Sauté them with your favorite vegetables for a vibrant stir-fry, add them to your Taco Tuesday spread, or simply sear them up alongside eggs and toast for a delicious start to the day.

And like other Impossible products, Impossible Steak Bites are a better choice for the planet – using 94% less water, 94% less land, and generating 93% less GHG emissions than animal-based steak.3

Impossible Steak Bites chart new territory for Impossible Foods, expanding on the company’s award-winning portfolio of plant-based beef, chicken and pork products. Impossible Foods has cemented itself as a leader in the plant-based category, commanding the #1 spot in US foodservice market share4 and #2 in US retail market share.5

Impossible Steak Bites are currently rolling out to grocery stores nationwide, with restaurant availability to follow in the coming months. To find a location near you, visit impossiblefoods.com.

About Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods is on a mission to positively impact people and the planet by making delicious, nutritious meat from plants with a fraction of the environmental footprint of meat from animals. The privately-held food company was founded in 2011 and took a uniquely scientific approach that aims to make the world’s best plant-based meat with the power to transform the food system. We make chicken, beef, and pork products from plants for every meal – breakfast, lunch and dinner – with a goal of replicating the flavors, textures, and cooking experience that meat eaters crave. Every nugget, burger, and patty we sell uses less land, water, and produces less greenhouse gas emissions compared to the animal.

Impossible Foods products are designed in California, made in California and the Midwest, with US and global ingredients, and are available across 4 continents in countries such as the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com and follow us on Instagram, X and LinkedIn for updates.



1 Results based on a September 2024 blind taste test with 102 beef consumers in Illinois who were open to trying steak bites.

2 Impossible Steak Bites contain 0.5g saturated fat and 7g total fat per 85g serving; USDA cooked, broiled animal beef sirloin steak contains 3g saturated fat.

3 Impossible Steak Bites US LCA (2024). Measured against animal-based sirloin steak.

4 Circana SupplyTrack, US broadline data excluding commercial operators 250+ units, PBM analogs, period ending Nov 2024.

5 Circana, US MULO, period ending 1/26/2024.