Impossible Foods Launches Impossible Burger Patties in Grocery Stores — Now Available at Kroger Stores Nationwide

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.– Impossible Foods’ flagship product is now available in packages of two pre-formed, quarter-pound (4-oz) patties at nearly 2,000 grocery stores nationwide owned by The Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer.

Patty packs of the award-winning, plant-based Impossible Burger will begin rolling out this week at Kroger-affiliated stores, including Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Mariano’s, Smith’s and more. Customers can find Impossible Burger patties in Kroger’s fresh meat section in convenient 8-ounce packages.

In addition to grocery shelves at Kroger-affiliated brick-and-mortar stores, Impossible Burger patties are also available starting today for online ordering through Kroger.com for Kroger Curbside Pickup and Delivery.

“Burger patties have been increasing in popularity for nearly a decade because they’re simple and fast. And now more than ever, Americans crave convenience and speed in the kitchen,” said Ravi Thakkar, Impossible Foods’ Vice President of Product Management. “Our patty packs enable home chefs to create the perfect dish, whether that’s a classic-style burger or a juicy patty melt. In just four minutes, your Impossible Burger can go from the refrigerator to the grill to your plate.”

Patty packs include pull tabs for easy opening and are made with recyclable materials. They retail for $6.99 per package at Kroger-affiliated stores; regional promotions may apply.

Impossible Burger patty packs will become available at additional retail locations over the next several weeks. Visit impossiblefoods.com to find out when Impossible Burger patties will be stocked at your nearest grocery store.

What can you do in four minutes?

To celebrate the debut of the all-new Impossible Burger patties in grocery stores, Impossible Foods will host an interactive, socially distant pop-up in Los Angeles: The Great Patty Pickup Party will bring the concept of a burger drive-thru to the next level at iconic American car wash Los Feliz Car Wash in Los Angeles from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT tomorrow, August 26.

A car wash takes about four minutes from start to finish — the same amount of time it takes to cook up a pre-formed Impossible Burger patty. People who go through the free low-water car wash at the corner of Los Feliz Blvd. and Perlita Ave. will receive a free gift bag, including Impossible Burger patties to cook at home.

In addition, Impossible Foods is inviting shoppers nationwide to try patties for free at their local Kroger store by offering 10,000 coupons for a free pack through the smartphone app Ibotta (starting this weekend and running through Labor Day, while supplies last).

Be sure to share your Impossible Burger patty cooking experience on social media. Impossible Foods may mail you special prizes. (Please tag #PattyParty #CookImpossible on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.)

Rocketing retail growth

Impossible Foods makes delicious, wholesome, plant-based foods that deliver all the pleasures and nutritional benefits that consumers demand. The company’s flagship product, Impossible Burger, rivals ground beef from cows for taste and was named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and a favorite of Cook’s Illustrated.

Launched in 2016 at America’s most influential restaurants, Impossible Burger debuted in grocery stores in September 2019; the 12-ounce bricks immediately rocketed to the No. 1 item sold on the East and West coasts, outselling all ground beef from cows at some of America’s most beloved grocery stores. At one store in Southern California, Impossible Burger outsold all brands of ground beef from cows — and it outsold the next most popular single product by 6X.

In March, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, Impossible Burger was on store shelves in only 150 grocery stores nationwide. Based on tremendous demand from consumers nationwide, Impossible Burger is now available for sale online through e-commerce channels and meal kit delivery services, including Home Chef, and in about 10,000 grocery stores across all 50 states, including Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joe’s and more — a 66X increase in Impossible Foods’ retail footprint in the past six months.

In June, Impossible Foods debuted its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site with two-day delivery in the continental United States. (The site offers larger quantities of Impossible Burger, including 5-pound bricks and 10-patty packs.) Customer satisfaction is extremely high: About 95% of online customers say they are likely to purchase via the e-commerce channel again. At least 75% of buyers report having tried Impossible Burger previously in restaurants, including Burger King, White Castle and Red Robin.

Delicious, nutritious, ubiquitous

Impossible Burger has as much protein and bioavailable iron as a comparable serving of ground beef from cows. A 4-ounce serving of Impossible Burger has 0 mg cholesterol, 14 g of total fat, 8 g of saturated fat and 240 calories. (A conventional 4-ounce “80/20” patty from cows has 80 mg cholesterol, 23 g of total fat, 9 g of saturated fat and 290 calories.)

Impossible Foods has dramatically increased its production capacity to support surging demand. With a robust plant-based supply chain, the company has achieved new production milestones month over month – a stark contrast to the slaughterhouse industry’s notorious status as a COVID-19 breeding ground.

Impossible Burger contains no animal hormones or antibiotics, and is kosher, halal and gluten-free certified. It uses 96% less land, 87% less water and 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows. Home chefs can log into Impossible Foods’ Impact Calculator to learn exactly how much land, water and emissions they’ve saved by using Impossible Burger instead of ground beef from cows.

To find a retailer near you carrying Impossible Burger, visit www.impossiblefoods.com.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held food tech startup was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Mirae Asset Global Investments, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

Impossible Foods was Inc. Magazine’s company of the year and one of Time Magazine’s 50 Genius companies. The flagship product, Impossible Burger, was named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and received the Food and Beverage (FABI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.