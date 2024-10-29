Impossible Foods’ Lite Beef – A Healthy Option for Consumers – Satisfies Guidelines Set By American Diabetes Association “Better Choices for Life” Program

LAS VEGAS– At HLTH 2024 and in advance of Diabetes Awareness Month beginning next week, Impossible Foods announced that its leanest, most protein-packed beef from plants yet, Impossible™ Lite Beef, satisfies the guidelines set by the American Diabetes Association®’s (ADA) Better Choices for Life Program.

The program’s rigorous, evidence-based guidelines include specific criteria for the nutritional makeup of a food item and were developed in consultation with registered dietitians. With 21 grams protein, zero cholesterol and 0 grams trans fat per serving, as well as low saturated fat, Impossible Lite Beef satisfies the guidelines as a healthy option for people facing diabetes. It also boasts a better nutritional and environmental profile overall compared to lean beef from cows, and was previously certified by the American Heart Association Heart-Check Program as a heart-healthy2 option.

“We have to meet our consumers where they are, and health is one of the top reasons why they choose plant-based,” said Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods. “It’s important that we as an industry are educating consumers on the many benefits of plant-based meat and how it can fit into everyday life. Working with trusted organizations like the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association helps us clearly demonstrate how products like Impossible Lite Beef are healthy options for people who want to find easy ways to make better choices.”

To aid in consumer education around the healthfulness of meat from plants including Impossible Lite Beef, Impossible also developed a new “Health Hub” featuring verified health and nutrition information about its products. The virtual destination will live permanently on impossiblefoods.com to debunk false nutritional claims about meat from plants, as well as to offer consumers a closer look at the nutritional facts and ingredients of Impossible products. Interactive resources include an ingredient glossary and deep-dives on nuanced topics like soy and fiber, authored by members of the Impossible Foods Health & Nutrition team.

Impossible’s Health Hub will also feature five new American Heart Association Heart-Check Certified Recipes to further illustrate how meat from plants can fit into a health-conscious lifestyle:

Impossible™ Pineapple BBQ Burger – Impossible Lite Beef seasoned with garlic and onion powders, dried oregano and black pepper, and formed into a burger patty sandwiched on a whole grain bun with juicy grilled pineapple slices, red onion, spicy arugula, and a touch of BBQ sauce.

Impossible™ Southwest Taco Salad – Zesty taco-spiced Impossible Lite Beef tossed with a cilantro-jalapeño-lime-avocado dressing, crunchy tortilla strips, black beans, crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, corn, and sliced radish.

Impossible™ Chimichurri Avocado Burger – A protein-packed burger patty made with Impossible Lite Beef and complemented with a bright, zesty chimichurri sauce, lime-spiked avocado spread, and sweet and mildly spicy piquante peppers, layered on a whole wheat bun.

Impossible™ Miso Beef Soba Bowl – Soba noodles serve as the canvas for Impossible Lite Beef, stir fried eggplant, shiitake mushrooms and bell peppers, tossed with an umami-rich miso sauce.

Impossible™ Sheet Pan Meatballs – Seasoned Impossible Lite Beef is formed into meatballs, roasted on a sheet pan along with veggies, garlic and red onion, served with a bright and zingy gremolata sauce.

Each recipe was developed by Impossible’s in-house Culinary team to deliver exceptional flavor, while also meeting the trusted health organization’s specific nutritional requirements in terms of calories, sodium, saturated fat, added sugars, and trans fat.

Impossible’s full portfolio of beef, chicken and pork from plants is nutrient-dense and has high-quality protein, fiber and other important nutrients. All Impossible meat products contain 0 milligrams cholesterol, 0 grams trans fat and almost no added sugar, and a majority contain at least 25% less total fat and saturated fat than their animal counterparts.3 Many also contain less than 20% of the Daily Value of sodium per serving, making them suitable additions to a wide range of diets, including low-sodium diets. And, because Impossible meat is made from plants, it’s a better choice for the planet in terms of land use, water use and greenhouse gas emissions.

About Impossible Foods:

Impossible Foods is on a mission to positively impact people and the planet by making delicious, nutritious meat from plants with a fraction of the environmental footprint of meat from animals. The privately-held food company was founded in 2011 and took a uniquely scientific approach that aims to make the world’s best plant-based meat with the power to transform the food system. We make chicken, beef, and pork products from plants for every meal – breakfast, lunch and dinner – with a goal of replicating the flavors, textures, and cooking experience that meat eaters crave. Every nugget, burger, and patty we sell uses less land, water, and produces less greenhouse gas emissions compared to the animal.

Impossible Foods products are designed in California, produced in California and the Midwest, with U.S. and global ingredients, and are available across 4 continents in countries such as the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com and follow us on Instagram, X and LinkedIn for updates.