In Celebration of International Bacon Day on Sept. 4, Win a Year’s Supply of Bacon with Save A Lot

ST. LOUIS–Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, invites bacon lovers everywhere to celebrate International Bacon Day on Sept. 4 by entering for a chance to win* a year’s supply – like, a lot a lot – of Farmington bacon.

Customers and fans alike are encouraged to enter the week-long promotion now through Sept. 8 at SaveALot.com/FreeBacon by simply sharing their e-mail, with one lucky winner taking home the bacon, literally. The winner will be announced following the close of the campaign on Sept. 8.

“What better way to end the summer than a sizzling offer of free bacon for one lucky customer,” said Tim Schroder, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Save A Lot. “And for those who don’t walk away with the year’s supply, Save A Lot always has your back with great deals on your favorite grocery items every day.”

Save A Lot believes that everyone should have access to fresh, high quality food options in their hometown. Save A Lot focuses on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.

For more information about Save A Lot and for the chance to win Farmington bacon for a year, please visit SaveALot.com/FreeBacon.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 9/8/21. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit Savealot.com/FreeBacon. Sponsor: Save-A-Lot, Ltd., 400 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann, MO 63074.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a hometown grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information, visit SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).